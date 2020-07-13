"In Chile he is more beloved than in Argentina", his future in Leeds and would he direct Messi if he plays in Newells ?: 5 phrases by Rafael Bielsa about his brother

Share it:

This last weekend, the Leeds United of Marcelo Bielsa He achieved an agonizing victory against Swansea City and was at the gates of securing promotion to the Premier League from England. It was so in the middle of this fever bielsista that reappeared among football fans for the imminent achievement of the Crazy who spoke was his brother Rafael, who left several statements about the coach of 64 years.

The first question that the former Foreign Minister of the Nation was consulted was what will happen to the Rosario strategist if he wins the championship in the Championship English and promoted to the First Division, as some speculate that once achieved the feat Bielsa It might not renovate with the Elland Road set. "I haven't spoken to him in a long time, he didn't say a single word to me. It seems to me that the question is the other way around: ‘How can you avoid renewing if you are champion?‘"Replied his brother in dialogue with the channel TyC Sports.

Another issue addressed by the politician was the role of the Crazy in a city that is excited with the return to the highest category for 16 years and what kind of comforts are found within the Leeds: "He likes identity and takes the facilities into account in order to develop his project. I did not visit it, but I read that in the city it is a ‘Rock Star 'phenomenon. He is loved, it is a club that meets and that locker room handles it. It is always better to get to the Premier with a team where you know all the players. It will be hard for him to say no"

According to her brother, Bielda will have a hard time saying no to renewal with Leeds to play the Premier League

While complying with the mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus in Chile, Rafael explained the fanaticism generated by the English cast in the trans-Andean country from the good results obtained by his brother."Santiago is living with great expectations. If there is any Chilean sector that does not agree with its game, I do not know it. From what I read and hear, there is enormous love for their work and they follow Leeds more than there. In general, it is more beloved in Chile than in Argentina. At least I don't hear the same criticisms and disqualifications"He recognized.

In addition, the lawyer and writer from Rosario left his opinion about a possible return of Marcelo to Newell’s and the dream of the fans of the Leprosy to direct to Lionel Messi with the red and black shirt. "Leeds press conferences are delightful, journalists talk about football. Why should Marcelo be asked, expected, or required to lead Newell’s? I can't be blunt in any way, but I don't see them as close possibilities either", he pointed.

Rafael Bielsa He expanded a little more about the setbacks that you could avoid the return of his brother to Argentine football. "You have to put yourself in the other's place and see if in Argentina they can play in the same way because the environment in modern football is also something that conditions you a lot. The technological level, the capacity of collaborators, the food, the gyms … Just as football is an industry, industrialists also have workers. Not the same anywhere"He concluded.

