In chapter 976 of ONE PIECE Luffy gets unexpected help: the fans got excited

The Straw Hat crew has finally met in the previous chapters of ONE PIECE. It had been a long time since the stories set on the island of Dressrosa that the group had not seen each other together.
Yet in reality a member was still missing, the one who in the New World had to join Luffy but who for various problems has never managed to become a fixed component of the crew. We are talking about Jinbe the Knight of the Sea, the fishman who was once a member of the Fleet of Seven. The last time he was seen in the manga he was on Whole Cake Island and decided to try to slow down the pursuit of Big Mom.
In chapter 976 of ONE PIECE, while Luffy and the rest of the alliance had to deal with the attacks of Kanjuro first and the inevitable ones of the cannons of Kaido's ships then, an unexpected attack comes to the aid of the protagonists. The attack coming from the depths of the sea belongs to Jinbe who, after an almost infinite wait, finally rejoins his group.
After a brief presentation as helmsman for the Straw Hat crew, which also leaves captains Law and Kidd surprised, Jinbe returns to make the band of protagonists complete again. ONE PIECE fans were really happy with the return, as you can see below. What do you think of this appearance?
