In chapter 44 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke shows the softer side

The last chapter out of the manga by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations revealed more than expected, warming the hearts of readers who are now dying to get their hands on new understood to find out how many of the scenarios left open in the previous chapter will continue or end.

After the fierce battle that saw the members of the Team 7 more Kawaki get the better of the fearsome Boron and save the Seventh Hokage, the opening scenes of chapter 44 open in the hospital, the place where Naruto, Kawaki e Sarada they are hospitalized to recover their strength after the fight. His whole family has gathered around Naruto's bed, while obviously there are around Sarada's Sasuke is Sakura.

It is precisely here that theUchiha, who we are used to seeing glacial, covered in an armor that does not leak even the slightest emotion, lets go in one momentum of affection unpublished but what we are slowly learning to appreciate and to which we are getting used to. He does it while addressing his daughter, recommending her to rest and recover her strength and above all yes compliments with her telling her she was good. We remember that it is thanks to her that Boruto and his companions managed to weaken Boro, thanks to the Chidori which he pulled out of the cylinder and with which he destroyed the ninja technology implanted in the body of the member of the organization Kara.

In any case, we should not be too surprised by these impulses, albeit contained, of Sasuke's affection. Because after the end of Naruto, as you well know, the ninja has undergone a inevitable change, whose tracks begin to be seen in the sequel series and shine through the small things and small gestures he makes. Since when Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has started, it is certainly not the first time that the softer side of Sasuke comes out. There have been other situations similar to this, although Sasuke retains his own for most of the time shy character, reserved, sometimes hard and enigmatic.

What do you think of this unedited side of Sasuke? Do you like the character as he is evolving or did you prefer him in the series Shippuden, when was he focused only on his revenge and power? Let us know below in the comments.

