In Castlevania 3 a bloody sex scene is presented

For several years, Netflix has produced an adaptation of the well-known Castlevania that has conquered many viewers on the streaming site. Only on March 5, 2020 was the third season of Castlevania released, produced by Powerhouse Animation and written by Warren Ellis. And one of the episodes presented a particular scene.

Caution spoiler on the history of Castlevania season 3therefore if you have not watched the animated series, avoid reading the contents of the next paragraphs.

Alucard lives in his father's castle, in solitude, and to fight this feeling he creates two puppets that remember Trevor and Sypha with the aim of having some company. Dracula's son, in the following days, also meets a brother and sister named Taka and Sumi respectively, coming from the east, who try to improve their skills and powers so as to be able to defeat the vampires who flock to their homeland.

While the trio lives together, inevitably a bond is formed between Alucard and the two brothers who share their terrifying story. Alucard then begins to share some of his secrets until the duo approaches the half vampire in his bedroom and starts having sex with him. Unfortunately for Alucard, Sumi and Taka take advantage of it to imprison him but Dracula's son manages to react by slaughtering both. Alucard remains destroyed by events, but has been forced to do so. We see him then bring the bodies of the brothers out of the castle and impale them, in a scene reminiscent of one of his father's ways of doing.

You have already seen the season of the show Netflix?