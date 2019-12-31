In Call of Duty Modern Warfare it is possible to be eliminated from … a chair!

Share it:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare, like many of its congeners, is a highly competitive game. A moment of distraction can make the difference between a glorious victory and a shameful defeat. The unfortunate poor man we tell you about today, however, could never have imagined the identity of his worst enemy …

A player found that the two swivel chairs in the hotel on the map of St. Petrogad they are two real professional killers. Don't try to hit them with a melee attack: as they rotate, they are able to kill you instantly. Don't believe it? Look at the video that the player has published on Redditt, we have attached it at the bottom of this news! It happened to the user while playing a match in Infected mode, but S.E. Doster of Kotaku, intrigued by what happened, tried to replicate the move also in Free-Fo-All and Team Deatmatch, going to meet the same fate: killed by a swivel chair!

The chairs in Vacant, a recently introduced map, are similar, but apparently they are not revolving and are not able to eliminate the players. This particular ability, clearly resulting from a bug that will probably be solved by Infinity Ward with one of the next patches, is possessed exclusively by those of the hotel in St. Petrogad.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is certainly not new to problems of this type: recently a glitch has allowed a player to explore the battle royale map that has not yet been officially introduced, while thanks to another it is possible to shoot from under the floor and behind walls.