In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Shojoji's hideous forbidden technique is explained

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has started to adapt the story of the manga of the same name. After many filler episodes we were therefore able to see the young Tento in an animated form, but also his enemies. Among these is the group known as Banditi Mujina, headed Shojoji, possessor of a particular prohibited technique.

The cadaveric clone technique is new in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, used for the first time in the ninja world by Shojoji. In episode 150 of the anime, where the bandit's official introduction also takes place, we learn about the details of this horrifying technique.

The leader of the Mujina Bandits, to make the technique work, must necessarily eat the brain of his victim, strictly alive. Once the organ is ingested, Shojoji will have access to the memory of the devoured along with skills and fitness. In the anime of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations this technique seems to be even more powerful given the time in which the man managed to pass himself off as Tsukiyo at Hozuki Castle. To deactivate the technique, Shojoji can tear a hair while he has the active transformation.

Using this technique, Shojoji managed to impersonate Yamaoka, Tento's faithful butler, luring the young man into a trap. Now he plans to devour Tento, but Boruto seems to arrive in time to stop him. Will the protagonist of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to stop Shojoji's horrifying technique?