 In Black Widow we will see broken women coming back together to solve their past according to Florence Pugh

This Christmas Day comes to theaters a new movie of "Little Women", and in her the actress participates Florence Pugh, which as we know plays Yelena Belova in the next movie "Black Widow". The actress participates in two films with a clear focus on women, and also shot one after another.

In a promotional interview of the premiere of "Little Women", Pugh has compared both, ensuring that the UCM film is driven by many of the same elements that feed the film from "Little Women". Without wanting to go into much detail, the actress makes it clear that in the movie we will see how the “girls” manage themselves to fix some of their past.

Cate (Shortland) was very good at being very attentive to keep this story raw and painful. It's about emotions, and it's about these broken girls trying to get back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It's about fixing themselves, and how to do it. As an idea for a Marvel movie, and as a young woman, it's like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing’. The young women are going to see this, and they are going to see Scarlett in her element, and they are going to see this story, and that is just something positive.

