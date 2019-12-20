General News

 In Black Widow we will see broken women coming back together to solve their past according to Florence Pugh

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Capture of the first trailer of Black Widow (2020)

This Christmas Day comes to theaters a new movie of "Little Women", and in her the actress participates Florence Pugh, which as we know plays Yelena Belova in the next movie "Black Widow". The actress participates in two films with a clear focus on women, and also shot one after another.

In a promotional interview of the premiere of "Little Women", Pugh has compared both, ensuring that the UCM film is driven by many of the same elements that feed the film from "Little Women". Without wanting to go into much detail, the actress makes it clear that in the movie we will see how the “girls” manage themselves to fix some of their past.

Cate (Shortland) was very good at being very attentive to keep this story raw and painful.

It's about emotions, and it's about these broken girls trying to get back together again, and trying to fix something that happened. It's about fixing themselves, and how to do it. As an idea for a Marvel movie, and as a young woman, it's like, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing’. The young women are going to see this, and they are going to see Scarlett in her element, and they are going to see this story, and that is just something positive.

Via information | Indie Wire

READ:  EL Salvador crock up: 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.