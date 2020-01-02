In America the souls of the decade vote, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer triumph

Funimation, the famous American company active in the entertainment branch, recently published the results of the giant anime themed survey drawn up in recent weeks in the US territory. Below you can read candidates and winners divided by gender.
Best Shonen series of the decade
- My Hero Academia
- The attack of the Giants
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Hunter x Hunter
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventures
Best Shojo series of the decade
- Fruits Basket (2019)
- Banana Fish
- Orange
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Yona the scarlet princess
Best sports series of the decade
- Haikyu !!
- Free!
- Kuroko's Basketball
- MEGALOBOX
- Yuri !!! on Ice
Best sci-fi / fantasy series of the decade
- Steins; Gate
- The attack of the Giants
- Dr. Stone
- Psycho-Pass
- Sword Art Online
Best Isekai series of the decade
- Konosuba
- Overlord
- Re: Zero
- The Rising of the Shield Hero
- Sword Art Online
Best Rom-com series of the decade
- Your Lie in April
- Kaguya-sama: Love is War
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
- Fruits Basket (2019)
- Snow White with the Red Hair
Best animations of the decade
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- The attack of the Giants
- Mob Psycho 100
- One-Punch Man
- Violet Evergarden
Best companion of the decade in an anime series
- Happy – Fairy Tail
- Chopper – One Piece
- Dimple – Mob Psycho 100
- Hawk – The Seven Deadly Sins
- Pikachu – Pokémon
Best original series of the decade
- Kill the Kill
- Death Parade
- Psycho-Pass
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Yuri !!! on Ice
Best anime movie of the decade
- Your Name
- A Silent Voice
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- My Hero Academia: Two Heroes
- Promare
As you can see, caliber de series The attack of the Giants or Hunter x Hunter they failed to conquer a first position. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on the other hand, it is once again confirmed as one of the favorite fans, conquering another trophy after the overwhelming victories achieved at the 2019 Newtype Awards.
And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the American public? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of the newly elected "Shonen of the decade", we also recommend that you take a look at the splendid release trailer of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.
