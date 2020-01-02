In America the souls of the decade vote, My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer triumph

Share it:

Funimation, the famous American company active in the entertainment branch, recently published the results of the giant anime themed survey drawn up in recent weeks in the US territory. Below you can read candidates and winners divided by gender.

Best Shonen series of the decade

My Hero Academia

The attack of the Giants

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Hunter x Hunter

Jojo's Bizarre Adventures

Best Shojo series of the decade

Fruits Basket (2019)

(2019) Banana Fish

Orange

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Yona the scarlet princess

Best sports series of the decade

Haikyu !!

Free!

Kuroko's Basketball

MEGALOBOX

Yuri !!! on Ice

Best sci-fi / fantasy series of the decade

Steins; Gate

The attack of the Giants

Dr. Stone

Psycho-Pass

Sword Art Online

Best Isekai series of the decade

Konosuba

Overlord

Re: Zero

The Rising of the Shield Hero

Sword Art Online

Best Rom-com series of the decade

Your Lie in April

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Fruits Basket (2019)

Snow White with the Red Hair

Best animations of the decade

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

The attack of the Giants

Mob Psycho 100

One-Punch Man

Violet Evergarden

Best companion of the decade in an anime series

Happy – Fairy Tail

Chopper – One Piece

Dimple – Mob Psycho 100

Hawk – The Seven Deadly Sins

Pikachu – Pokémon

Best original series of the decade

Kill the Kill

Death Parade

Psycho-Pass

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Puella Magi Madoka Magica Yuri !!! on Ice

Best anime movie of the decade

Your Name

A Silent Voice

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

Promare

As you can see, caliber de series The attack of the Giants or Hunter x Hunter they failed to conquer a first position. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on the other hand, it is once again confirmed as one of the favorite fans, conquering another trophy after the overwhelming victories achieved at the 2019 Newtype Awards.

And what do you think of it? Do you agree with the American public? Let us know with a comment! In case you are a fan of the newly elected "Shonen of the decade", we also recommend that you take a look at the splendid release trailer of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising.