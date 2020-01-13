In 2019, more games were released on Nintendo Switch than on PS4 and Xbox One combined

Share it:

While Sony and Microsoft are projected towards the next generation, Nintendo continues to support its flagship console, Nintendo Switch, which recently also included its portable variant, Nintendo Switch Lite, in its family.

Its success is prompting many publishers and developers, from the most renowned to the youngest, to launch their products on the hybrid. As revealed by NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, in the United States of America alone were in 2019 published on Nintendo Switch the beauty of 1480 new games, more than those arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One put together! A little over 600 have been launched on the Sony console, while about 400 have been launched on the Microsoft proposal, for a total of just over 1000.

As you can see in the graph below, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have seen a slight drop in new releases compared to previous years, mind Nintendo Switch has literally exploded. Many of the productions arrived on the hybrid are independent, but the total appears equally incredible, even if it comes compared to the Wii era. In the attached second graph, you can see how the total of the games released on Nintendo Switch from 2017 to 2019 is much higher than that for the years 2006 to 2008, or the first three years of Wii.

And you, how many Nintendo Switch games did you buy in 2019? We take this opportunity to inform you that today is the last day to take advantage of the 2020 New Year Sale on Nintendo eShop!