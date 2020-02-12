Impressive accident of a surfer in the giant waves of Nazaré

The surfer Alex Botelho has been hospitalized and is stable after suffering a serious accident during the opening day of Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge held in the waters of this Portuguese town, where the biggest waves in the world occur.

Botelho, born in Canada but competing for Portugal, He was completely overcome by one of these giant waves. But things got even more complicated when another wave launched it again in the air with the rescue team He was carrying it. The surfer, from 29 years, and specialized in these giant waves, became unconscious. In a statement, the organization of the contest, the World Surf League (WSL) explained that the accident of Alex Botelho had been "very serious": "FHe was rushed to the hospital. Currently, he is stable and aware. He will stay in the hospital for further evaluation. " WSL has shown its thanks to the medical and safety teams "for their quick response" and wish the athlete "a complete and rapid recovery".

The biggest waves ever surfed

The monstrous waves of Nazaré are magnified by a submarine canyon 5 kilometers deep that ends where the North Atlantic It meets the coast near the old fishing village. The Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara put Nazaré on the map in 2011 when he set a world record for the biggest wave ever surfed, 23.77 meters high.

The Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa improved the McNamara brand in 2017, again in Nazaré, when conquering a wave of 24.38 meters.

In January of 2018 The brand was improved again. Portuguese Hugo Vau surfed a wave of about 35 meters Tall. The feat, which was included among the nominees for the awards Big wave awards of the World Surf League, It also took place on the North Beach of the Portuguese municipality of Nazaré.