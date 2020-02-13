Impressions of The Division 2: Warlords of New York – Back to the past to look to the future

Share it:

The first anniversary of the launch of The Division 2 and with it Ubisoft and its Massive Entertainment studio have fulfilled the free downloadable content plan with three major updates, the last one taking us back to New York, more specifically to that now abandoned Coney Island amusement park. Chance? No friends. This return to New York is a declaration of intent for the future of The Division 2: Warlords of New York, the first major expansion for the post-apocalyptic action game.

In addition to leaving behind the capital of the United States to return to "The Big Apple", there are quite a few news of this expansion as to have it on the radar, many of them being really a return to the roots of the Massive title, which made the first one so popular and this not so much despite the fact that the community that has continued playing is very faithful ( and provides feedback).

So much we will return to the essence of the original, that in this new story for an expansion with narrative value (which could be a simile of what was Far Cry: New Dawn for Far Cry 5) The great villain of The Division 1, Aaron Keener, the renegade agent will return. He will not be alone, as he has managed to persuade a group of 4 agents to serve as lieutenants in each of the districts.

The peaceful branch does not seem a viable option, so we will have to regain control of each of the districts from the domain of these 4 lieutenants, so, once defeated, get access to Keener and overthrow him once and for all. It has become more dangerous and threatens to release a new virus even more deadly than that of Black Friday that decimated the population of the United States.

Your sequel concept will be from the first moment. Not only will Keener return, but other of the allied characters we met at the Post Office in Manhattan, the first Operations Center. We will meet Faye Lau, Paul Rhodes or Roy Benítez again. New characters will also appear, taking into account that we will explore other areas of the island.

The Division, both the first and the second, has always attracted our attention by the effort of the artistic department to represent what the apocalypse would be like That would cause such a pandemic. In the first one we wandered the streets of New York on the saddest and most empty Christmas that is remembered in one of the world tourist destinations in those days. In the second, set months later, the hot summer and the lack of action from the hand of man caused an excess of vegetation in the capital.

For Warlords of New York we will have an incredible hybrid between them. On the one hand it temporarily coincides with the end of The Division 2 and those that have been its extra chapters, so we continue in summer. Nevertheless, still remains of the streets remains of that Christmas decoration that prevailed in the city, because evidently in the middle of the end of the world nobody was going to worry about such anachronism.

Also, do not think that the map has simply been recycled and the decoration has been changed. This expansion takes place in the under Manhattan (the southern zone), so we can visit some emblematic places like the Wall Street Stock Exchange. To top it off, and add yet another layer of destruction to the stage, a hurricane has swept through the old Dark Zone, creating a unique landscape.

Of course, not only changes in the stage and the setting justifies this new expansion that extends the life of the game, but also involves a series of playable variants, gameplay tweaks and new mechanics. First, the maximum level will rise to 40. It is quite likely that all users at this point have already reached the limit of level 30 of TD2, so the new experience points will not fall in a broken bag.

There is even the possibility that users who have not played the base game can make the leap directly to a new agent of level 30 and from there start their adventure with a new agent. Once this increased limit has been reached, a new one has been incorporated infinite SHD progression system to go further and continue to specialize your agent. Speaking of which, 4 new specializations will also be included once we defeat each of the lieutenants and 6 more for the endgame (although some old ones may really return).

As always, once the 5 main missions, the 8 secondary missions and dealing with street criminals have been overcome, including improved versions of the old gangs (Rikers and Cleaners), there will be an endgame that motivates to keep trying to get equipment and increasing the level of agent.

In the absence of knowing what will happen with the Dark Zone, that place where PvE is mixed with PvP, around the world (both Washington and NY) there will be a series of global events, new in-game activities, Leagues and Manhunt mode, in which you hunt a renegade agent and his 4 lieutenants, making the game almost infinite. All this cyclically, with a Seasons structure, starting the first one week after the launch and which will cover a period of about 3 months each.

Of course, if you don't want to checkout, The Division 2 users will still benefit from a series of content and gameplay improvements. Inventory management, equipment in different categories, recalibration of objects and search for exotic objects will be much easier to understand, more in line with the way everything was managed in The Division 1. You can put it into practice with the second raid TD2, which will be available to all users along with this release.

Warlords of New York will launch next March 3rd on PS4, Xbox One and PC and later on Google Stadia. The owners of The Division 2 may purchase it for a price of € 30. Those who only want the expansion with that shortcut shortcut to level 30, will have it for € 40 and finally there will be an Ultimate Edition with the game + expansion for € 60 and access to content such as endgame specializations and a series of missions and equipment special.