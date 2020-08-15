important news arrives on the future seasons of the crime series

Share it:

NCIS, now in its seventeenth season, is one of the longest-running series currently on the air: after a period of hiatus due to the pandemic, the authors, the cast and the crew are ready to go back to hunt for criminals.

We knew that the final episode of NCIS 17 would be postponed, but there were no clues that would indicate a precise time for the restart. Now we learn that the Los Angeles sets will reopen on 9 September 2020, allowing everyone to shoot the eighteenth season. There is also good news for fans of the spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles, as production resumes on September 3.

As for the main series, we can then find out how they met the special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Dr. Donald Mallard, said Ducky, a storyline that was supposed to end season 17. Also NCIS: Los Angeles ended earlier than expected and executive producer Frank Military revealed a TV Insider: "Unfortunately we didn't get a chance to shoot our last episode, so we had to postpone it because it was very dramatic and had a cliffhanger tied to Silver's trial and moral battle with Sam. We will resume all next year ".

For those who follow the series on Rai channels, they can easily continue watching NCIS with the new episodes, since we still have nine episodes left before reaching the break in America.