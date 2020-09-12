Immortals Fenyx Rising: tried Ubisoft’s Zelda in Greek mythology!

We tell you in video everything we know about Immortals Fenyx Rising, the new adventure from Ubisoft Quebec that draws inspiration from the playful and artistic solutions of The Legend of Zelda!

The long genesis of intellectual property known until a few months ago like Gods & Monsters has produced a title that follows the stylistic and gameplay formulas of the much more famous Link’s epic, with unequivocal references to Breath of the Wild.

The equally undeniable lack of originality and, if we want, of inspiration, however, is a happy counterpoint to a freedom of exploration that relies on well-structured battles and environmental puzzles that arouse the curiosity of the players. And this, without considering the further injection of playful uniqueness guaranteed by mythological context, from the peculiar use of narrating voice and from fights that look more to tradition action which al Zeldesque language of the latest work by Eiji Aonuma, on which, however, further analysis will be needed that can shed light on the overall quality of the project carried out by the Canadian subsidiary of Ubisoft.

For further information, we invite you to read our special on Immortals Fenyx Rising inspired by Zelda BOTW, with all the considerations and reflections of Francesco Fossetti on this project destined to land (or, better to say, a planare) on PC and consoles at the end of the year. As we could find out during the Ubisoft Forward event, in fact, the now ex Gods & Monsters will be available from December 3 su PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X e S.