Immortals Fenyx Rising: the new trailer reveals the release date; Stadia exclusive demo

As widely announced, Immortals Fenyx Rising returned to show itself during the Ubisoft Forward show. The action RPG, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, had the honor and burden of opening the show with a long trailer.

The action-packed cutscene showcased the wide variety of environments and enemies that players will have the opportunity to discover throughout the game their mission for the fate of the world. Their task, in the shoes of a new one winged deity called Fenyx, will be to save the gods of Greece and their home from a dark curse. The good news doesn’t end there, as Ubisoft also announced the game’s release date, set for December 3, 2020 su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e PC via Epic Games e Uplay.

After the airing of the trailer, it was the turn of an introduction video to the gameplay (you can find it at the bottom of this news) which presented the open game world, the gods players will be able to meet, the character editor, as well as laying the groundwork for progression system, based on unlocking new and increasingly powerful skills and equipment.

At the end of the segment dedicated to the game, Phil Harrison intervened to announce that Google Stadia users will have the opportunity to play an exclusive demo by Immortals Fenix ​​Rising which will be published on the store by the end of this year.