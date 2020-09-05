Immortals Fenyx Rising leaked from the Microsoft Store: release date and images

Share it:

Ubisoft’s Immortals Fenyx Rising (formerly Gods & Monsters) has been the focus of rumors all summer and a few days since the Ubisoft Forward on September 10 a leak reveals new details about the game, including the release date.

Immortals appeared on the Microsoft Store complete with updated synopsis and new screenshots: “Nand as Fenyx, embark on a mission to save the gods of Greece from a dark curse. Fight against mythological monsters, master the legendary powers of the gods and defeat Typhon, the most terrifying Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic battle.“

Confirmed on support for Smart Delivery: “Immortals Fenyx Rising will take advantage of Smart Delivery technology: buy the game once and play it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X when the new console and the dedicated version of the game are available.“

By making the digital pre-order (not yet available) you will get access to the additional mission A Story of Fire and Lightning, according to what reported the game will be available from December 3, 2020. To find out more, we just have to wait for next week, Immortals Fenyx Rising will in fact be one of the protagonists of September’s Ubisoft Forward.