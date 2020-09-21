Immortals Fenyx Rising and the name change for Monster Energy: Ubisoft dismantles the theory

Ubisoft Quebec chief developer Scott Phillips has debunked the theory of Gods & Monsters name change to Immortals Fenyx Rising caused by a legal dispute with Monster Beverage over a patent linked to Monster Energy Drink.

From the GameSpot columns, the author of Ubisoft Quebec discussed the name change of Immortals Fenyx Rising telling that “At the end of 2019 we had more time to dedicate to the project. Together with all the developers, authors and members of our team, we played it all day and in the end we wondered ‘OK, now what do we want to do from narrative, artistic and visual point of view? ‘, and so we decided to give more space to Fenyx’s journey and his relationship with the gods. The presence of the narrator who accompanies Fenyx on his journey derives from this. this element is the fulcrum of the game, hence the choice of the new name “.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is scheduled to launch on December 3 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series S and S. If you want to learn more about this role-playing action adventure, we refer you to our special on Immortals Fenyx Rising inspired by Zelda, in which Francesco Fossetti illustrates in detail the playful, graphic and content elements of the latest Ubisoft intellectual property.