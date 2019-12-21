Immaculate Conception Day 2019: Why is it celebrated on December 8?

Share it:

Today, December 8, the Immaculate Conception Day 2019, one of the most important of the whole year. But what is the origin of this celebration and why does it take place on December 8? We tell you everything below.

The Church commemorates the birth of the Virgin Mary September 8. Therefore, it was conceived in his mother's womb on December 8, the Day of the Immaculate Conception.

The origin of the ceremony is based on a dogma of the Catholic Church in reference to the image of the Virgin Mary. All similarities to the cult of the Virgin date back to the 7th century A.D. However, it was not until 1854, when the Pope Pius IX established December 8 as the official date for the celebration of Immaculate Conception Day.

As tradition indicates, on December 8, he was selected through a council that determined that the Virgin, the mother of Jesus Christ, at no time was touched by original sin. This implies that from the moment of conception until her death, Mary was free from all guilt.

Therefore, the Catholic Church represents the figure of the Pure Conception like that of a young woman, dressed in a white and blue robe, immaculate, white robe and blue robe. All of them are symbols of the purity that characterizes him. His hands are crossed over his chest and he is crowned with twelve stars. He has a snake on his feet, thus symbolizing his great dominion over original sin.

Today it is a holiday in the following countries: Spain, Chile, Argentina, Panama, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Portugal and Peru.