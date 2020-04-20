Imagine the look of the aged UCM Avengers like Captain America

Share it:

At UCM We've only had a chance to watch one of the original six Avengers age, leaving us wondering what the rest of the team might look like when they reach retirement age and hang up their armor.

Reddit user ColdBudLight98 solves this question with a montage in which the original team of this formation appears at a fairly advanced age in which they no longer seem to be to save the world from any threat.

Captain America and Black Widow seem to be the ones who have best carried this imaginary passage of time. It is especially exciting to see a Tony Stark who will never reach the age that is supposed here for obvious reasons.

Taking advantage of the montage, the community has begun to debate the possibility of seeing Bruce Banner grow old considering that the Hulk is practically immortal. As a result of the discussion some users have wanted to remember that there is the Hulk: The End comic, a story in which the world comes to an end and Banner / Hulk is one of the few survivors. The desolation that the alter ego must face leads him to want to kill himself on multiple occasions while the jade giant prevents him over and over again until reaching a rather dramatic final outcome. It is a recommended reading if you have not had a chance to take a look at it until now.

