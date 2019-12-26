Imagine Mark Hamill in the role of Vesemir in The Witcher

Share it:

A few days ago, old comments by Mark Hamill came to light where he said he should play Vesemir in The Witcher although he claimed to know neither who that character was, nor what that was what they were talking about.

Following the resurgence of these comments and with the Netflix series much more present (although he continues to say that he has no idea of ​​anything), the actor made it clear that he lends himself to interpret the veteran mentor of Geralt de Rivia if he is called for it.

I still have no idea what this is or what it's about, but I DO know they haven't ever asked me to play Vesemir … yet.#CallMyAgent https://t.co/8gZpuwfsMi – Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 25, 2019

After all this stir the artist BossLogic, specialized in converting rumors into illustrations, had to make his own and imagine Hamill as Vesemir, something he has done in this work.

We are not sure that it is his best work, because recognizing Hamill's face under the leafy beard of the wizard of Kaer Morhen is complicated, yet it is a role in which many would like to see veteran Luke Skywalker.