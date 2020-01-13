Imagine Keanu Reeves as Darth Revan in Star Wars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movement to try to get Keanu Reeves to play Darth Revan in the rumored film of Star wars set in the Old Republic is something that is happening and not with little intensity.

With this fantastic trailer the youtuber Stryder HD imagine one of the great actors of the moment in the role of the character introduced in 2001 in the legendary role-playing game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Using footage from the movie 47 Ronin and the Mandalorian series, this collection of scenes could be elaborated that could well belong to a real project that a large part of the community would gladly receive.

As you can see, it is not the only creative piece that has generated this massive request for Reeves to wield a lightsaber and distribute some action on the big screen or in his own series on Disney +.