Imagine Bruce Campbell as Mr. Sinister in Doctor Strange 2

Since we found out that Sam Raimi, the legendary director of the first trilogy of Spider-man, will lead the reins of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the debate on the film has reopened. More and more people are wondering what wonders we will see in this Multiverse that Marvel He wants to show us for the first time on the big screen.

Some days ago, Bruce Campbell He made a rather curious comment on social networks before this great news. "Huh. Sure, there must be SOME character who can challenge the good Doctor …" Campbell said. The actor is well known for having starred in the Evil Dead movie series, titled Infernal possession in Spain.

This vague statement left the door open for a possible cameo, something fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already awarded. The photographer and artist BossLogic He has produced an image that shows how the actor would look in the role of Mr. Sinister, one of the most popular proposals among fans with Mephisto.

The image BossLogic has posted on his Instagram account fits perfectly with the villain's appearance, but for now we can only make assumptions. However, it wouldn't be strange for Campbell to appear in the film, as he and Raimi have been collaborating together since the start of their two respective careers. Although perhaps many did not notice it, the actor was the commentator of the wrestling scene in Spider-Man, the doorman of the theater in Spider-Man 2 and the French restaurant meter in Spider-Man 3.

Campbell's appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel seems more than likely, though it could be an entirely new character or a simple cameo, even though fans want to see him portray Mr. Sinister.

If all goes well, Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse is scheduled to premiere on November 5, 2021.