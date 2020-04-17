 Images of Wonder Woman 1984 in better Empire quality and more details

Share it:

Empire magazine has already been physically launched, and thanks to this, we already have available some of the images we saw the other day in better quality. In them we can see Diana, Barbara and Maxwell Lord trapped by the Lasso of Truth.

Other information, not especially new, that comes from inside the magazine is that we will see that Diana will work in the museum we already saw in "Batman v Superman", that is, the Smithsonian museum, in order to locate dangerous mystical objects. The reading that is being given to this is that that film that brought Wonder Woman's debut in the cinema is still canon, which really is not a surprise because at the moment nothing seen by Wonder Woman in theaters has pointed to the line that they were to distance themselves from what was seen in ‘BvS’.

In addition it is commented in the magazine that Diana strategically chose her house to be able to monitor the American government. Specifically, he would live in the Watergate complex, relatively close — though several blocks — from the White House.

Finally to comment is that Wonder Woman would have been doing heroic acts in the 80s but always with the greatest discretion possible, so that people do not discover or know it. The idea is remembered that Diana is more mature and has evolved, statements by Gal Gadot that we already brought the other day, and that Diana avoids strong friendships for fear of losing them, as happened to the group they formed in Wonder Woman.