 Images of the set of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier could refer to Sin Banderas

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Sin Banderas / Flag Smasher in the comics

The Serie “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” let us new shooting images despite the fact that the production of Marvel Studios was temporarily paralyzed by the difficulties caused by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico. While we wait to know when these recordings will be resumed, which was said to be going to happen much earlier than expected, these snapshots come to the Internet to which we refer that without being especially revealing leave us details that fans like analyze.

We are facing some images of graffiti on the wall and although at first glance we could not identify anything relevant, this could link with small rumors that have been playing for a long time pointing out that in the series we could see the military group ULTIMATUM. Translating some of the messages on the wall you can see certain anti-nationalist feelings, of the kind, "We will not abandon" or “Justice for the lost”. These messages would fit very well in the mentality of the leader of this group in the comics, the villain Without flags, of which nothing has yet been said about its possible appearance.

This secondary villain of the Capi could fit very well in what is known until the moment of the plot of the Marvel series. As we know, the series will show us how Falcon should occupy the place of Captain America but for what has been rumored, the government will not be very much for the work of Sam Wilson being the new Sentinel of Freedom, so instead another character will appear who will assume the identity of Captain America as in the comics, the US Agent.

In the comics, Sin Banderas is determined to achieve peace after his father, a diplomat, died in the middle of a riot. However, Sin Banderas seeks that peace even with violent means. He is a sworn enemy of any symbol of nationalism (flags, embassies …), so he soon took on Captain America, a symbol come true, although he was no match for him. To expand its reach, it formed the terrorist organization Ultimatum. It also became a small and unstable country, Rumekistan, which made it its base of operations.

Image of the first season set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

