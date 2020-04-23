 Images of the process of creation by VFX of the hyena in Birds of Prey

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among the criticisms that can be made of the film "Birds of prey"It cannot be denied that at least in the visual effects section they tried their best. However, there were some limitations. Precisely because of budget, Harley Quinn could only have one hyena instead of two, which incidentally remember Bruce called.

The recreation of the hyena was one of the main tasks of VFX, because what they did was digitally transform a real dog, specifically a German shepherd, into a hyena. So Margot Robbie shot her scenes with a dog, and then the team led by Thrain Shadbolt took it upon themselves to switch the dog to post-production.

The boys of Art of VFX have been able to speak extensively with Shadbolt, and in addition to commenting on other moments of the film with special effects, he has hinted at those scenes with the hyena, sharing even some sample images.

The production made the excellent choice of using a well-trained German Shepherd named ‘Varko’ as a substitute for Bruce. This gave Margot a partner to perform with, in addition to providing us with a reference for both acting and lighting. By looking at his interactions with Varko, we were able to see how much the dog's fur moved when petted, as well as its coat. We would simulate hand collisions with the skin, which would promote additional movement and interactions with the fur. These represented interactions would be smoothed out. To help dig our fingers into the fur, we would also 'fool' a bit and use small parts of the dog's fur around the fingertips, classified to match the hyena. We really had to be able to believe that the two were in contact; This process helped make that compelling.

If we see the images we see that they took the basic dog precisely not only to change the color and shape of the coat, but also the size of the ears, and even to put a larger collar on it, in line with the larger size of the hyena in front of the dog .

Via information | Art of VFX