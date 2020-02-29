Images of 'The Last Duel' with Matt Damon and Adam Driver

Share it:

At the beginning of the week, Ben Affleck He acknowledged finding something nervous with his next job in 'The last duel', since he had done nothing after the medieval era.

The production of the next project of Ridley Scott is currently underway, and a series of photos of the set have emerged that show how Affleck, Matt Damon Y Adam Driver They will appear in the movie. And honestly, it is normal for Affleck to worry about the project, given the outfit he has to wear.

Set in fourteenth-century France, the plot is an epic story of betrayal and justice that will be told from three different points of view, that of two gentlemen (Damon and Driver), whose link is also proven by treason, because one of the two states that the other raped his wife (Jodie Eat) who is forced to navigate the brutal and oppressive culture of the time to survive.

Nicole Holofcener He co-wrote the script with Damon and Affleck, which marked the first collaboration in a script between the two actors since 'The Indomitable Will Hunting'. Damon recognized long ago in an interview how the tasks were divided among the three, praising the work of his partner, and in which Ben and he wrote the male perspectives and Nicole wrote the feminine. "I think it will be really interesting", acknowledged the actor.

At the moment the film is in the middle of shooting and there is no release date.