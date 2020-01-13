 Images of the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot episode

Share it:

The CW chain publishes images of the penultimate episode of the series "Arrow" and that it is a very special chapter because it also serves as a pilot of the new series that prepares the chain, a spin-off of "Arrow" now that it comes to an end. A series starring Mia Smoak with the two Black Canaries and which will be titled in principle the same as the episode, “Green Arrow & the Canaries”, although the chain has not yet announced it officially for the next season of series.

The images show Laurel Lance, Mia Queen and Dinah Drake in Star City in the year 2040, in their civil identity and as the watchmen / protectors of the city. In some images we see another character and curiously The CW refers to her as Bianca Bertinelli, which reminds us directly of Helena Bertinelli and makes us think that it is a new incarnation of The Huntress in 2040.

The chapter will be broadcast next Tuesday, January 21 and we already received the synopsis days ago, which advanced to us that Mia would recover her father's last name:

STAR CITY 2040 – It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in her life, things take a surprising turn and her perfect world is upset. Laurel and Dinah are tracking down a kidnap victim who has direct links with Mia and needs your help. Knowing that this will change everything, Mia can't help being a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah start up once again to save the city.





























