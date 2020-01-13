General News

 Images of the Green Arrow and the Canaries pilot episode

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


The CW chain publishes images of the penultimate episode of the series "Arrow" and that it is a very special chapter because it also serves as a pilot of the new series that prepares the chain, a spin-off of "Arrow" now that it comes to an end. A series starring Mia Smoak with the two Black Canaries and which will be titled in principle the same as the episode, “Green Arrow & the Canaries”, although the chain has not yet announced it officially for the next season of series.

The images show Laurel Lance, Mia Queen and Dinah Drake in Star City in the year 2040, in their civil identity and as the watchmen / protectors of the city. In some images we see another character and curiously The CW refers to her as Bianca Bertinelli, which reminds us directly of Helena Bertinelli and makes us think that it is a new incarnation of The Huntress in 2040.

READ:  "The filming of 'Friend' was more demanding mentally than physically." Javier Botet

The chapter will be broadcast next Tuesday, January 21 and we already received the synopsis days ago, which advanced to us that Mia would recover her father's last name:

STAR CITY 2040 – It's the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything she could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in her life, things take a surprising turn and her perfect world is upset. Laurel and Dinah are tracking down a kidnap victim who has direct links with Mia and needs your help. Knowing that this will change everything, Mia can't help being a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah start up once again to save the city.

8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries
8x09 image: Green Arrow & the Canaries

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.