 Images of the fourth part of Crisis on Infinite Earths

January 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Almost ten days left for that final double chapter of the event “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The episodes that the series will air on The CW on January 14 "Arrow" Y “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will be dedicated to the event, whose respective synopsis we could read last week. The chain now launches a series of new images of the fourth part of the crossover, the episode of "Arrow" in which the remaining heroes of the Earth try to save the Multiverse from the villain Antimonitor.

These images allow us to verify that it has had to produce some kind of jump in time, or something because we see Ryan Choi / Atom (Osric Chau) wearing a leafy beard. Choi can be seen working with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) on a mysterious device and the Anti-Monitor can also be seen in these images.

OLIVER HAS BECOME ANYTHING ELSE IN THE FOURTH PART OF CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS.

Caught at the Point of Convergence, the Paragons look for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is aggravated by the disappearance of Flash (Grant Gustin). However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that it has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories of the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and the Anti-Monitor are revealed.

Image of Arrow 8x08: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four
