 Images of The Flash 6 × 13: Grodd Friended Me

February 20, 2020
The CW has launched the usual series of images of “Grodd Friended Me”, the next episode, the thirteenth of the sixth season, of "The Flash". Curiously, the chain prefers not to dedicate any image to the gorilla that will clearly take center stage, to rather focus on the rest of the human characters.

The promo of the other day sowed certain doubts about what we would see in the episode, about which we don't know much, beyond the synopsis. It should be remembered that Gorilla City would already be part of the Earth-Prime canon

Feeling overwhelmed by all the changes since Crisis, Barry conducts an experiment that goes wrong and puts him directly in the path of Gorilla Grodd. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears: Solovar. Meanwhile, Iris works with Eva to escape the Mirrorverse.

