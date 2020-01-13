General News

 Images of the final episode of the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Tomorrow day 14 is the day on which “Crisis on Infinite Earths” It comes to an end. The double episode will be aired in which the Paragons must play their last cards to prevent Anti-Monitor from carrying out their plans to create their own universe. Not much is known about this ending, in which everything could happen, and the chain has taken care to reveal the great surprises that hide the double episode, as with the images that arrive now from the final episode.

The catches of the fifth part of the crossover, the chapter “Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 01: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five”, contribute little beyond being able to see the remaining heroes to restore the universe: Supergirl, Flash, Atom and Heat Wave / Heatwave. Accompany a small teaser in which it seems that Lex Luthor is not very much for the work of joining forces with the Paragons to save the multiverse.

Image of Legends of Tomorrow 5x01: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five

