 Images of Supergirl 5 × 17: Deus Lex Machina

Image gallery of episode 17 of the current fifth season of "Supergirl". This is the episode titled "Deus Lex Machina" to be issued on May 3, within two Sundays, and which is in fact the episode in which the leading actress Melissa Benoist will debut as director. This was the episode that was going to air last March 29, then it looked like it was going to air tomorrow, but it will be on Sunday next week.

The episode will reveal how Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) came to have so much power in National City since the events of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" And based on these photos, we will also have the returns of Eve Tessmacher (Andrea Brooks) and M’gann M’orzz (Sharon Leal).

Possibly it will also point to the fate that Lex will have in the series, although we remember that recently, Cryer revealed that due to the breakdown by the coronavirus, the end of the sixth season of Supergirl was being rewritten and pointed to the end of Lex Luthor in the series was to be changed from how it was originally planned.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DEBUT AS A DIRECTOR – Lex (Jon Cryer) proceeds to plot an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, beat Leviathan's latest attack, and confront Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team against Leviathan. How Lex came to power after Crisis on Infinite Earths is also revealed.

Melissa Benoist directed the episode about a Lindsay Sturman story and script by Katie Rose Rogers and Brooke Pohl.







































