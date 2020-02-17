Images of Idris Elba and Margot Robbie

Share it:

During the last weeks we have seen several unofficial advances of the film that is preparing James gunn, either photos or videos. The last one that doesn't arrive is a scene with Margot Robbie and Idris Elba, which are in full action with two other characters. It has not been confirmed, but it is believed that the other two are Polka-Dot Man, played by David Dastmalchian and Ratcatcher, who gives life Daniela Melchior.

In the last scene seen, both characters are seen leading a moment of action with the four characters. It's a short video, but it provides another look at the next movie, something DC fans will definitely appreciate. At least they give you some more clue as to which character Elba is playing.

While it has not yet been confirmed, many followers have the impression that Idris Elba will be Watchman in the next movie. It is rumored that Elba's Watcher will meet the character of Knight in prison, which is where they meet King Shark. There is nothing confirmed from here, but it seems like a good guess at the moment.

The last DC movie that has come to us is 'Birds of Prey', currently in theaters. The next film we will have will be the return of Diana Prince in 'Wonder Woman 1984'. This year will come this Gunn movie, preceded by 'The Batman'. The story that Matt Reeves prepares will be released June 25, 2021, while 'The Suicide Squad' will be in theaters from the August 6, 2021.

The production of this film could end in the coming weeks, and so Gunn will get to work with the other pending project he has with Marvel Comics: The third part of 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.