 Images of Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh on the set of Eternals

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of the Eternal / Eternals in Marvel comics

The production of "Eternals" It continues in the United Kingdom and thanks to these outdoor shootings we get a new series of images of what is the second Marvel Studios movie planned for this year. This new look allows us to take a look at the actors Gemma chan, Harington kit, Kumail Nanjiani Y Lia McHugh, or put another way, to Sersi, Dane whitman, Kingo Y Sprite.

From what we see, Sersi and Kingo leave a house, because of the suitcases they carry – which in fact look quite a bit of the time – and we also have the young Sprite. In view of the car, this sequence is set in modern time. Already the first images we saw of Gemma Chan in full shooting revealed that part of the film would occur at the present time. Other images allow us to see Dane Whiteman.

Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)

Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)


Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)
Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)


Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)

Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)

Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)

Image of filming in the UK at Eternals (2020)

“The Eternals” Marvel Studios presents a new and exciting team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, former aliens who have been living on Earth secretly for thousands of years. Following the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to gather against humanity's oldest enemy, the Deviants.

The outstanding cast includes Richard Madden as the almighty Ikaris, Gemma Chan as the lover of humanity Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the powerful cosmic Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the superfast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the Ajak wise and spiritual leader, Lia McHugh as the eternally young and old soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the distant Druig and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was chosen as Dane Whitman.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, who directed the acclaimed Sundance movie ‘The Rider’, and produced by Kevin Feige, The Eternals premieres in theaters in the United States on November 6, 2020.

