 Images of deleted scenes included in the Saga del Infinito box

The material that arrived yesterday with that image of a deleted scene of "Captain Marvel" with a Supreme Intelligence more similar to comics is now updated with more images from the super set of the Saga of Infinity, “The Infinity Saga”, with all the films that make up these three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
These images allow us to finally see some of those scenes that we knew of their existence, thanks to the descriptions that leaked at the time, but so far we had not been able to see. In these images we can see deleted moments like:
- Odin visiting Thor on Earth in "Thor: The Dark World".
- The final scene of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" where director Joss Whedon was going to introduce Captain Marvel. There was still no actress for the character, so they took an extra to record the scene. Finally, there was a change of plans and digitally Scarlet Witch was placed on that plane.
- A scene from "Captain America: Civil War" in which Zemo takes over Hydra's diary by poisoning everyone in the bid.
- A scene from "Avengers: Infinity War" in which Hawkeye, we do not know exactly where, he is defending Vision of the Outriders.
- A flashback we didn't see of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" where we have young Hank Pym and Janet, along with another image of both with their suits on a mission.
