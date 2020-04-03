General News

 Images of Black Widow and new details of Yelena and Melina

April 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image of Black Widow (2020), by Total FilmTotal Film magazine has already arrived in the UK kiosks as planned and leaves us new material from the film "Black Widow". In addition to new images where we can see Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff or a shot behind the scenes of the film, we have new statements from the different actors in the film, which complete what we already brought you the other day, and which came as a preview of what was inside the magazine.

The president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, who we already discussed the other day was the architect of that idea of ​​placing Natasha in a family drama, and now he comes to comment that they want to tell what has the avenger been doing during the events that we see between moviesWell, according to Feige, he has not exactly been idle:

She has a very rich history. We've hinted at it throughout all the other movies. She has been doing a lot of things the whole time between movies. Some things will be surprising to people.

Again inside the magazine we find statements by Scarlett Johansson Claiming that this movie, had it been made a decade ago as originally thought, would have made a very different movie:

This movie has always been on the table. We just never knew what it would be like. This movie would have been very different if we had made it 10 years ago.

Part of the plot will fall not only on Natasha, but also on Yelena Belova. The trailers have already told us that they consider themselves sisters. In the magazine the respective actresses, Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, speak the other.

Natasha is very pragmatic, while Yelena is all emotion, ”says Johansson comparing both characters.

Image of Black Widow (2020), by Total Film

One of the coolest things about playing Yelena is how complex and broken it is for someone who is so sure of what she does, ”adds Florence about her character. He knows exactly how to operate in the areas in which he has been trained, but he has no idea how to live as a human being. It is a lethal weapon, but also a girl.

Regarding the character of Melina played by Rachel Weisz, reconfirms what was said at the time, which has gone through the Red Room program several times, specifically in the magazine it is said that four times – although Rachel once said five – and is considered “The first generation of Widow”, although evidently she suffered differently.

He's been through all the things Natasha has been through in a way that is somehow even more dehumanizing, ”Weisz says.

Lastly going to Alexei Shostakov, better known as Red Guardian, the character of David Harbor, comments the actor who does not feel special appreciation on the part of Russia for the creation that they themselves made in response to Captain America:

While the Americans were creating their hero (Captain America) the Russians were developing the Red Guardian. The problem was that he did not become as famous as Captain America, and it is the great tragedy of his life. It feels very unappreciated, ”Harbor explains.

Image of Black Widow (2020), by Total Film

Image behind the cameras of Black Widow (2020), by Total Film

Promotional image of Black Widow (2020) by Total Film

