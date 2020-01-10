General News

 Images of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


This monday come back "Black Lightning" with a new episode after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and returning to its usual continuity. The other day we received the synopsis of this episode entitled “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” and now comes the batch of promotional images of the chapter. These images advance us how the Freeland community come together to organize an assault, with the support of Black Lightning and Anissa / Blackbird.

LYNN'S PROBLEMS BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality after the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn's determination (Christine Adams) to save the goal children intensifies their problems. Meanwhile, Anissa / Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Finally, Jennifer (China Anne McClain's) link with Brandon (Jahking Guillory) begins to grow.

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Image of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.