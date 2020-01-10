 Images of Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

Share it:

This monday come back "Black Lightning" with a new episode after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and returning to its usual continuity. The other day we received the synopsis of this episode entitled “The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn” and now comes the batch of promotional images of the chapter. These images advance us how the Freeland community come together to organize an assault, with the support of Black Lightning and Anissa / Blackbird.