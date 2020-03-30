 Images from the first episode of Stargirl

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After days receiving various promotional spots, The CW releases the official images of the first episode of "Stargirl", the new DC series that lands in a matter of a month and a half badly counted, both in streaming and on television, to the United States.

These images are not very novel, but they allow us to take another look at the main character Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) or her mother Barbara Whitmore, without overlooking Courtney's encounter with the Staff Cosmic.

This episode will air on May 18 and 19 on DC Universe and The CW respectively, following the latest delay that has been caused by "The Flash".

1 × 01: Stargirl

DC UniverseNIVERSE's new drama series 'Stargirl' follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to take up the legacy of a long-lost superhero team – The Justice Society of America – and arrest the villains of the past. In the series premiere episode, Courtney's seemingly perfect life in Los Angeles is upset with her move to Blue Valley, Nebraska, with her mother Barbara (Amy Smart), her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), and her stepbrother Mike. (Brings Romano), and she finds herself struggling to adjust to her new city and high school. But when Courtney discovers that Pat hides a great secret about her past, she becomes the unlikely inspiration for a new generation of Superheroes. Guest actors from Stargirl episode 1 include Henry Thomas as Charles McNider / Dr. Mid-Nite, Joel McHale as Sylvester Pemberton / Starman, Eric Goins as Steve Sharpe, Neil Hopkins as Lawrence 'Crusher' Crock, Joy Osmanski as Paula Brooks, Hina Khan as director Anaya Bowin, Joe Knezevich as William Zarick, Mark Ashworth as janitor Justin, Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Rex Tyler / Hourman, and Brian Stapf as Ted Grant.

Glen Winter ("Supergirl") directed the episode that was written by Geoff Johns.