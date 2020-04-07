 Images from the filming of the Star Wars: Skywalker flashback flashback

Share it:

The ninth episode of Star Wars closed the Skywalker story for the moment, begun decades ago in "A new hope". So we are not surprised that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" would pay tribute to the original trilogy that started it all. Beyond the winks that have populated this new stage of the saga, the J.J. Abrams took it a step further by including a flashback that showed us Luke Skywalker and his sister Leia training with lightsabers. Mark Hamill was rejuvenated facially while Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd doubled for her mother, who had passed away.

Now, due to the launch of the film in the domestic market, they have been published a set of images from filming this scene. In the film, that moment is reduced to a minute, while Luke tells Rey that his sister abandoned Jedi training after feeling the future fall of her son, but it seems that a longer action sequence was filmed.

We leave you with the official moment, to compare both extracts: