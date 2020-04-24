General News

 Images from the episode The Flash 6 × 17: Liberation

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
The CW chain publishes the images of the episode of the next Tuesday of "The Flash", in which Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) face what seems like a turning point in their marriage due to the great discovery that the sprinter makes.

These images focus mostly on Barry Allen and Iris West-Allen, but we also have Nash Wells, whose relationship with Allegra is now more complicated than ever. With only a couple of episodes left for that abrupt end to the season, there is still a long list of unanswered questions.

BIG CHANGES FOR BARRY AND IRIS – After recent events, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes a closer look at his life with Iris (Candice Patton). Eva (Efrat Dor) makes a bold move.

Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash 6x17: Liberation Image
The Flash 6x17: Liberation Image
