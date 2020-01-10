 Image of Sebastian Stan on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and possible participation of Julie Zhan

Share it:

Although the filming of the series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” It started a few months ago, very little filming material has been leaked from the film – although even less has leaked from "Wandavision"-. In fact there isn't even much information about that scene that we could see in those few leaked images. Now, for content a little in a way, we get a new image of actor Sebastian Stan with the new look, more than civilian, who will look in his incarnation of Bucky in the series.

In addition to this, the actress Julie Zhan, from "NCIS: Los Angeles", could be part of the cast of the series according to a story he has published on his own Instagram. In the video, we see Zhan commenting that he is in Atlanta with actor Desmond Chiam doing "secret things." The fact that Chiam is part of the series cast makes us think that Zhan could also be working on the Marvel Studios series. Julie Zhan has experience in martial arts and fencing, so perhaps she could participate in some action scene.

Although filming is currently in Atlanta, it is expected that it will soon move to Puerto Rico where they will shoot until summer, when they finish recording the series.

Possible .. maybe new cast member for #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier??? Actress Julie Zhan posted a meeting with Desmond Chiam saying, "We're both in Atlanta doing secret things !!" (See video source @ dancejujudance on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/lJ1YYtuInQ – Falcon & WinterSoldier (@FWSupdates) January 9, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stands after the events seen in "Avengers: Endgame", with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as the main protagonists and the action taking place in a context in which there is no Captain America, although Steve Rogers has passed the witness to Sam. The villain Zemo will also return for the series, although he does not yet know what role the plot will play. The series will premiere at Disney + this fall.