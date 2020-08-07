I'm Thinking of Ending Things: the poster for the new film by Charlie Kaufman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix released the poster for I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the new film written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, which will be available on September 4th on the streaming platform. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid and is co-produced by Kaufman with Anthony Bregman, Stefanie Azpiazu and the author of the book.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things tells the story of Jake, a man who travels with his girlfriend to his parents' home, with the aim of introducing the girl to the family. However the girl plans to leave him. On the way back Jack makes an unexpected detour, gets out of the car and disappears, leaving the girl in what appears to be an unexplained nightmare.

The cast of the film is composed of Jessie Buckley in the role of the girl, with Jesse Plemons in the role of boyfriend, Jack. The boy's two parents are played by Toni Collette and David Thewlis.

I'm Thinking of Ending Things enshrines Charlie Kaufman's return to the big screen, five years after his last feature, Anomalisa, co-directed with Duke Johnson and presented in competition at the Venice International Film Festival.

Charlie Kaufman won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2005 for If you leave me I'll delete Michel Gondry.

During his career he was nominated three more times; to the best original screenplay for Being John Malkovich, to the best non-original screenplay for The Orchid Thief and the best animated film for Anomalisa.

Charlie Kaufman claimed that Netflix does not spoil the films, specifying who would be to blame in his opinion. On Everyeye you will also find the first images of I'm Thinking of Ending Things. The trailer is expected to be distributed by Netflix in the next few hours.