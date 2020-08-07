I'm thinking of ending things, here is the trailer and the Italian title of Kaufman's film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Less than a month to go before I'm Thinking of Ending Things, the new film written and directed by Charlie Kaufman, which will be on Netflix from next September 4th. After the official poster, the streaming platform also released the trailer for the film, whose Italian title will be "I'm thinking of finishing it here".

According to the synopsis of the film, I'm Thinking of Ending Things is focused on the story of a girl (played by Jessie Buckley, who replaced Brie Larson, chosen at first), who leaves together with her boyfriend Jack (Jesse Plemons) to get to know his parents (Toni Collette and David Thewlis), even though he is actually secretly meditating to leave it.

In the images of trailer, which can also be seen at the bottom of the news, the atmosphere at Jack's parents' home immediately becomes strange, despite the forced cheerfulness. Soon, as in all the works of Charlie Kaufman, the situation becomes increasingly tangled and surreal: the girl sees the image of herself in a photo of Jack as a child, and has visions of in-laws in the past, in the future and even after their death. During the return tripthen Jack takes an unexpected detour, gets out of the car and disappears, leaving the girl alone.

Waiting for September 4, if you have not already done so you can take a look at the first photos of I'm Thinking of Ending Things.