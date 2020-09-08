I’m thinking of ending it here, the real story behind Robert Zemeckis’ credit in the film

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest film directed by Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Charlie Kaufman has been available on Netflix for a few days now. I’m thinking of ending it here, based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid. The film also features a brief appearance by Robert Zemeckis as the director of a romantic comedy. The explanation comes from Netflix.

“Here’s Robert Zemeckis’ true credit story in I’m Thinking I End It Here: Kaufman didn’t write any names in the script and so the assistant editor used Contact’s final credits as a filler. When Kaufman saw it he blew up. laughing and asked Zemeckis for permission to leave him “ writes the Netflix Twitter account.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things, it is the third directorial film from screenwriter Charlie Kaufman, five years after Anomalisa (2015) and twelve years after Synecdoche, New York (2008). The film tells the story of a young couple. Despite doubts about their relationship, a girl (Jessie Buckley) leaves with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to visit his parents. Stuck on the family farm with her boyfriend’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis) due to a snow storm, the girl begins to question everything she had thought or believed she understood about her boyfriend. on itself and on the world.

On Everyeye you will find the trailer in Italian of the film by Charlie Kaufman and the review of I’m thinking of ending it here.