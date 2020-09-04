I’m Thinking End It Here, Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix movie review

Share it:

Do you remember when you first saw your girlfriend’s or boyfriend’s parents? That strange feeling of restlessness mixed with the fear of not making it, thinking of running away at the first moment when embarrassment would conquer the table. Take all of this and you only get a tiny percentage of I’m Thinking About Ending Here by Charlie Kaufman. The American author goes back behind the camera, writing an existential drama for Netflix that mixes all his vital experience, his dreamlike and over the top cinema, but capable of telling ourselves. Because Kaufman’s absolute skill it is exactly this: limping on stage in front of a crowded audience and talking to everyone, when in reality it is answering the single question we did not have the courage to ask.

So let’s find out together why I’m thinking of ending it here is … our every experience, from the perfect start to the final finish.

Parents, children and snow

Cindy is going with boyfriend Jake to meet her parents. Isolated farm, snow, blizzard. But is it just outside, or is life swirling between her heart and brain?

Charlie Kaufman takes very little time to make us understand that something is wrong. That there are other worlds, other lives. Between voice overs and poetry, sudden phone calls and elderly attendants.

What’s going on in I’m thinking of ending it here? Because this question creeps between our eyes, which calm down in ordinary couple moments, exploding with thoughts of Cindy’s “end it here”. But finish … what? The story with Jake? His life? Jake seems to be able to hear it, but maybe he can’t understand it. Not all the way through.

That’s why the atmosphere on the farm immediately becomes a clumsy twist between the strange and the disturbing, as if Escape – Get Out were dancing with Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

Kaufman plays with us, excruciatingly, using two giants such as Toni Collette and David Thewlis, parents … old? Young people? Both, and neither.

The circular crossroads of life

We all know the cliché of life passing before our eyes before we die. But no one knows for sure. What if pieces of existence ruminate like waves when you only think of ending it?

Charlie Kaufman uses the unknown to dissect suicidal thoughts, with no nooses to hang on, just making the mind fly. Cindy admits that when you think about death you realize that perhaps it has always been. So what makes the most sense? All and nothing.

Each fragment becomes inhuman everyday life, like a piece of a small universe capable of ferrying us between past, present and future. Among alternative worlds very close to us, only by a whisker.

They are the same ones that Jaco Van Dormael explored with Mr. Nobody, e Charlie Kaufman shuffles the same lesson into I’m Thinking of Ending It Here. The constant is always the protagonist, who tossed here and there still remains afloat, even when looking for an ice cream in the snow.

Because there is a sentimental value to the memory of love, and the future memory is analyzed here, between precise inconsistencies and splendid misunderstandings. After all, as David Foster Wallace wrote, “you can’t kill time with the heart”, quite right?

Charlie Kaufman e David Lynch

And while you roll around in the poetic undertow of I’m thinking of ending it here, here begins the name of David Lynch. First a distant, muffled echo, then pure cinema bursts with sweet anger, shifting the vision of one of the most important authors of all time into Kaufman’s hands, who dismember it in his own way.

The montage begins to be allusive, wild, capable of throwing us into a stairwell into which we fall endlessly. The cinema exits the screen to let us in, swaps places with us, ready to make us protagonists by revolutionizing everything, just as it happened in Strade perdute.

Kaufman never takes a step back, confusing us to the last, as he sows small life lessons pigeonholed into the elusive memories of his characters.

I’m thinking of ending it here, it manages to be totally Pirandello, making us wear the eyes of the spectator according to his mood, his past and the dark thoughts that have poisoned his mind.

And it doesn’t matter if, like Cindy, we have seen too many films: you need a perception of this type to open yourself totally to the world, accepting the pain, the loss, the blood, the screams and all the “scattered inconstant flashes of beauty” of Sorrentiniana memory.

Because if coming home is always so hard, well between the four crazy walls of Charlie Kaufman’s cinema we will always feel warm.