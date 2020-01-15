"I'm the last one to find out": Erick Rubín reacts to Andrea Legarreta's controversial post "dear fox"

A few days ago, Andrea Legarreta caused controversy by sharing a strange message that many thought was dedicated.

"Dear fox: He already has my love, your charitable prostitution is appreciated, but does not require your services, thank you."

The message suggested that the husband of the driver of "TODAY" … is he unfaithful? In this regard, the ‘First Hand’ cameras asked Erick Rubín what he thinks of his wife’s controversial posting.

The famous said he was not aware of the fuss that his wife caused on Instagram:

“I am the last to find out. Suddenly they grab everything, they like to make gossip, not even aware I was, she hadn't talked to me, I focus on mine suddenly things that we talked about happen but this hadn't even told me about it. ”

With information from Imagen Televisión.

