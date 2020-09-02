Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With his victory at the Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has confirmed himself as one of the biggest names on the entire WWE roster. However, not all fans are happy with the latest choices of the federation, and one user who complained on Twitter got a harsh response straight from the Big Dog.

“They keep making people swallow Roman … he really is an overrated athlete. The belt has changed hands so many times that it no longer has prestige. How disgusting.” wrote a fan in response to a tweet from Paul Heyman, the superstar’s new ally.

Through his profile, Reigns commented: “The only reason you swallow me is because you keep keeping your mouth open. I’m the best performer of this generation and the title is finally in the hands of those who can give it the right value.”

According to some rumors (via Comicbook.com), the reign of the new Universal Champions could last a very long time, with Vince McMahon willing to leave the title in the hands of Reigns fino a WrestleMania 37, event scheduled for March 2021.

Criticism aside, many fans seem to have appreciated the result of the meeting: the post shared by Reigns, with the phrase “He is back in his place”, in fact, he received over 670 thousand likes only on Instagram. What do you think of Reigns’ answer? Let us know in the comments.

For more WWE news, we remind you that Netflix has canceled the Big Show series.