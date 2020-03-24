"I'm terrible with my nerves", Joaquín's latest joke with an Instagram filter

There is no quarantine to Joaquín who can bore him. The Betis player always finds a moment to share a joke on social networks to lift the spirits of his followers.

The last joke of the Betis player has been with the help of an Instagram filter that makes him look like an old lady. "Tomorrow when are you going to get up?" Begins the conversation. "At 8.30 I am going to have breakfast, to do the exercise work that I have to do: warm-up 15 minutes, half an hour of the upper train … Train ", explains the player.

"And after training, what are you going to spend all your time on?", Is the next question. "I don't know because I'm really nervous about it. I feel overwhelmed, very overwhelmed. By the situation…"

"But if you're with me?" Answers the person who records. "Yes, but … I can take you three quarters of an hour … No more. I can not anymore", Joaquin concludes.