Sports

"I'm terrible with my nerves", Joaquín's latest joke with an Instagram filter

March 24, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

There is no quarantine to Joaquín who can bore him. The Betis player always finds a moment to share a joke on social networks to lift the spirits of his followers.

The last joke of the Betis player has been with the help of an Instagram filter that makes him look like an old lady. "Tomorrow when are you going to get up?" Begins the conversation. "At 8.30 I am going to have breakfast, to do the exercise work that I have to do: warm-up 15 minutes, half an hour of the upper train … Train ", explains the player.

"And after training, what are you going to spend all your time on?", Is the next question. "I don't know because I'm really nervous about it. I feel overwhelmed, very overwhelmed. By the situation…"

"But if you're with me?" Answers the person who records. "Yes, but … I can take you three quarters of an hour … No more. I can not anymore", Joaquin concludes.

READ:  UEFA announces postponement of the Champions League, Europa League and Women's Champions League finals
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.