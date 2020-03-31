Sports

"I'm super happy, nobody has ever done this," Giménez's surprise call to an amateur

March 31, 2020
Jose María Giménez, player of Atlético de Madrid, had a beautiful detail with a mattress fan. The footballer called one of the partners, Diego González, to congratulate him on his 12th birthday.

"Now I'm super happy. They've never done this to me," Diego began to explain, through tears. "The Wanda Metropolitano is the best stadium in the world. My father made me a member of the Atleti since I was born, " he explained.

"For people like you gives us more strength to keep fighting and keep going. TI want to thank you from the bottom of my heart ", Giménez replied. When asked about how he watched Champons' last game, Diego was blunt: "I saw him at home with my father. It was spectacular."

"There were so many people cheering, singing. The atmosphere at Anfield was amazing, but hey. A gift for us, who have been through difficult times ", Giménez replied.

"How does it feel to play such an important game?" Asked Diego. "The night before, a lot of anxiety, nervousness. We knew it was going to be a very difficult game, they already showed it when we played in Spain. We knew that we would have a hard time pushing his fans "Giménez explained.



