"I'm still not sane and I don't think clearly": Zurutuza reflects on the prohibition against Real

The delicate situation due to the coronavirus continues to affect all professional levels. This time, the footballer of the Real society, David Zurutuza, He showed his discomfort, although "very aware of this moment that we live", for the decision not to allow the training of the first team in the sports city of the club.

The midfielder 'txuri-urdin', through a brief statement on his official Twitter, which would be deleted in the first instance to be published later, outlined his incorfomity with the situation that prohibits them from training, in small groups of players, in the sports city: "… I think that the responsibility of the Real society at the moment it is maximum and the biggest losers in case of contagion would be the club and the players … ", he wrote.

However, the Basque footballer is aware that safety prevails at this time and that is why, and to finish his reflection, he left a curious phrase with which the text concluded: "I'm not sane anyway and I don't think clearly" .