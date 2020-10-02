I’m Standing on a Million Lives debuts today on Crunchyroll, the latest trailer is online

The first episode of I’m Standing on a Million Lives, the new anime from the creators of If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord, is available from today to all subscribers of Crunchyroll Italia, and will be visible for free by all fans starting next week, and more precisely from 9 October 2020.

The anime is a shonen isekai in which the deeds of the lonely Yusuke Yotsuya are told, a cold and detached student who will end up, in spite of himself, being transported to a parallel world with two of his companions. Upon arriving in the new world, the three immediately realize that they will have to complete a very difficult quest to get back, and that if they were to lose their life during the mission, then they would vanish forever.

The original work is written by Naoki Yamakawa and illustrated by Akinari Nao, and currently has nine volumes available. The first season of the anime will consist of 12 episodes and should adapt the events narrated in the first 4 tankobons. The success of the series will determine the possible renewal for a Season 2.

What do you think of it? Have you already seen the premiere? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for more information, instead, we refer you to trailer 2 of I’m Standing on a Million Lives.