Im or Blackbeard, who will be ONE PIECE’s last enemy?

The latest ONE PIECE saga will begin right after Wanokuni. We have therefore reached the final moment of a journey that lasted over twenty years and which is likely to last another five. But there are still plenty of secrets to reveal, characters to face and routes to navigate. And figure out who the final enemy of ONE PIECE story.

So far Eiichiro Oda seems to have wanted to put Barbanera, aka Marshall D. Teach, in the spotlight. Could he be the last enemy Luffy faces? Maybe, given the blood that flows between the two characters. Furthermore, the two would both be pirates who aim to reach the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger and the conclusion of ONE PIECE would certainly be excellent with such a clash.

But Eiichiro Oda does not necessarily want to follow the plans set by his audience. Shortly before the advent of Wanokuni, during the Reverie, a mysterious character was inserted who has a fundamental role in the world of ONE PIECE. It is not yet known who he is, but the Five Stars of Wisdom, who have even bowed to him, they called him Im.

According to the little information revealed by Oda, he may also have the power to decide who should die and who should live, as well as being the keeper of many secrets. For this Im might as well be ONE PIECE’s real ultimate enemy, the last one to be beaten by Luffy before going to find Laugh Tale. Let us know in the comments who you consider most likely as the final enemy of the Oda saga.